By Jared Samuelson

Garrett Chandler and Matthew Carstensen join us to discuss their article on Army over-the-shore logistics.

Major Garrett Chandler is an Army logistician completing his studies at the School of Advanced Military Studies. He previously served as the course director for the Army’s Supply Chain Management and Master Logistician courses at Fort Lee, Virginia. He holds a master’s degree in supply chain management from Virginia Commonwealth University and a graduate certificate in business analytics from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

Major Matthew Carstensen is an Army strategist also completing his studies at the School of Advanced Military Studies. His previous assignment in Germany centered on NATO interoperability and logistics integration in Europe.

Download Sea Control 365 – LOTS to be Desired with Garrett Chandler and Matt Carstensen



Links

1.” LOTS to be Desired: Why the Army needs to Invest in Logistics Over-the-Shore,” by Garrett Chandler and Matthew Carstensen, Modern War Institute, April 28, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Marie Williams.