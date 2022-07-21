By Jared Samuelson

Brian Hart and Matthew P. Funaiole join the podcast to describe how foreign companies are bankrolling Chinese Navy expansion. Brian Hart is a fellow with the China Power Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), where he researches the evolving nature of Chinese power. Matthew P. Funaiole is vice president of iDeas Lab, Andreas C. Dracopoulos Chair in Innovation, and senior fellow of China Power Project at CSIS.

Download Sea Control 364 – How Foreign Companies Are Financing China’s Naval Expansion

Links

1. “In the Shadow of Warships: How foreign companies help modernize China’s Navy,” by Matthew P. Funaiole, Brian Hart, and Joseph S. Bermudez Jr., Center for Strategic and International Studies, April 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Marie Williams.