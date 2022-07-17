Sea Control 363 – Maritime Sabotage in Great Power Competition with Alexander Powell

By Jared Samuelson

Alexander Powell joins the program to discuss the potential uses for maritime sabotage in a great power conflict. Alexander is an expert on SOF, terrorist group tactics, and counterterrorism. He has worked extensively on security issues in Afghanistan.

1. “A Blast from the Past? The Role of Maritime Sabotage in Strategic Competition,” by Alexander Powell, Modern War Institute, February 3, 2022.

2. “Frogmen Solve Hard Problems – From and on the Sea,” by Rear Admiral H.W. Howard III, USNI Proceedings, April 2022.

3. “Maritime Sabotage: Lessons Learned and Implications for Strategic Competition,” by Alexander Powell, Elizabeth Yang, Annaleah Westerhaug and Kaia Haney, CNA, October 2021.

