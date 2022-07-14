Sea Control 362 – Amphibious Lessons Learned from Ukraine with Tim Heck & Walker Mills

By Jared Samuelson

Sea Control co-host Walker Mills and Tim Heck join the podcast to discuss early amphibious lessons learned from Ukraine.

Walker mills is a Marine infantry officer currently serving as an exchange officer at the Colombian Naval Academy in Cartagena, Colombia. He is also a nonresident fellow at the Brute Krulak Center for Innovation and Modern War and a nonresident fellow with the Irregular Warfare Initiative. Tim Heck is the deputy editorial director of the Modern War Institute at West Point. He is an artillery officer in the US Marine Corps Reserve, currently assigned as a joint historian with Marine Corps History Division. He holds a BA in American Studies from Georgetown University and an MA in War in the Modern World from King’s College London. He is coeditor of On Contested Shores: The Evolving Role of Amphibious Operations in the History of Warfare.

“What can we learn about amphibious warfare from a conflict that has had very little of it? A lot,” by Walker Mills and Timothy Heck, Modern War Institute, April 22, 2022.

