Sea Control 361 – Carrier Killers with Gerry Doyle and Blake Herzinger

Blake Herzinger and Gerry Doyle join the program to discuss their new book on the Chinese arsenal, Carrier Killer: China’s Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles and Theater of Operations in the early 21st Century. Blake is a Pacific Forum Non-resident WSD-Handa fellow and a U.S. Navy Reserve officer. He has spent 13 years in service with the U.S. Navy as an intelligence officer, with experience across the Indo-Pacific and Middle East. Gerry is an editor on the Global News Desk at Thomson Reuters. He has been posted overseas for 13 years, 10 of them in Asia, with a recurring focus on defense and security.

Carrier Killer: China’s Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles and Theater of Operations in the early 21st Century, by Gerry Doyle and Blake Herzinger, Helion, 2022.

