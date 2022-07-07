Sea Control 360 – On Dangerous Ground in the South China Sea with Greg Poling

By Andrea Howard

Greg Poling joins the program to talk about his new book On Dangerous Ground: America’s Century in the South China Sea (Oxford University Press, 2022). Greg directs the Southeast Asia Program and Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, where he is also a Senior Fellow. He is a leading expert on the South China Sea disputes and conducts research on U.S. alliances and partnerships and maritime security across the Indo-Pacific.

Links “On Dangerous Ground: America’s Century in the South China Sea,” by Gregory B. Poling, Oxford University Press, 2022.

Andrea Howard is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Marie Williams.