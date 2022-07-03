Sea Control 359 – Maritime Radiological and Nuclear Trafficking with Jay Benson

By Jared Samuelson

Stable Seas’ Jay Benson joins Sea Control to discuss his most recent report on maritime radiological and nuclear trafficking. Jay’s focus areas include the Indo-Pacific, maritime domain awareness and violent extremists operating in the maritime domain.

Links

1. “Maritime Radiological and Nuclear Trafficking by Small, Traditional, and Unregulated Vessels,” by Jay Benson, Stable Seas, March 29, 2022. Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.