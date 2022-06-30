By Alexia Bouallagui

Commander Jeremy Bachelier, the French Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Center (IFC) in Singapore joins us to discuss the missions of the center and the IFC’s contribution to maritime security from the perspective of a French Liaison Officer. We also explore the current and future challenges to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific as well as the evolution in the types of threats to maritime security and the tools at the disposal of the local and international communities.

Sea Control 358 – Information Fusion Center Singapore with CDR Jeremy Bachelier (English Version)

