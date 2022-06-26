By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Tamar Meshel joins us to discuss artificial waterways in international water law and their potential to cause tension and conflict. Dr. Meshel is an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Law at the University of Alberta.

Sea Control 357 – Artificial Waterways in International Water Law with Dr. Tamar Meshel

Links

1. “Artificial Waterways in International Water Law: An American Perspective,” by Dr. Tamar Meshel, Vanderbilt Journal of Transnational Law, December 13, 2021

2. Sea Control 224 – Clashes at Sea with Dr. Sara Mitchell, by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, January 24, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.