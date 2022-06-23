By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Gohar Petrossian joins us to discuss global fish transshipment networks, how to identify central actors, and recommendations for enforcement organizations. Dr. Petrossian is an Associate Professor of Criminal Justice and the Director of the International Crime and Justice Master’s Program at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Sea Control 356 – Global Fish Transshipment Networks with Dr. Gohar Petrossian

Links

1. “Identifying Central Carriers and Detecting Key Communities Within the Global Fish Transshipment Networks,” by Gohar A. Petrossian, Bryce Barthuly, and Monique C. Sosnowski, Frontiers in Marine Science, March 31, 2022.

