By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Sara Caputo joins us to discuss her bottom-up look at the medical culture of the British seaman at the end of the 19th century. Dr. Caputo is an affiliated lecturer at the University of Cambridge and a Lumley Research Fellow in History.

Download Sea Control 353 – The Medical Culture of the British Seaman with Dr. Sara Caputo

Links

“Treating, Preventing, Feigning, Concealing: Sickness, Agency and the Medical Culture of the British Naval Seaman at the End of the Long Eighteenth Century,” by Dr. Sara Caputo, Social History of Medicine, December 15, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Joshua Groover.