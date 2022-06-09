By Ed Salo

Sea Control talks to Brendan Simms and Steven McGregor about their new book, The Silver Waterfall: How America Won the War in the Pacific at Midway. Brendan Simms is a Professor of the history of international relations in the Department of Politics and International Studies at the University of Cambridge. Steven McGregor is a U.S. Army veteran with a graduate degree in history from the University of Cambridge.

Sea Control 352 – The Silver Waterfall: The Battle of Midway with Brendan Simms and Steven McGregor

Ed Salo is Co-Host and a producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jared Samuelson.