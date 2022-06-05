Podcast

Sea Control 351 – Don’t Buy Warships (Yet) with David Alman

Leave a comment

By Walker Mills

David Alman joins the program to talk about his essay on maritime strategy and shipbuilding that won this year’s USNI General Prize Essay Contest.

Sea Control 351 – Don’t Buy Warships (Yet) with David Alman

Links

1. “Don’t Buy Warships (Yet),” by David Alman, USNI Proceedings, June 2022.
2. Sea Control 303: The Case for Seaplanes with David Alman, CIMSEC, December 19, 2021.
3. “The Navy Needs More Firepower,” by T.X. Hammes, USNI Proceedings, January 2021
4. “From Sea to Sky,” by David Alman, CIMSEC, December 10, 2019.
5. Sea Control 219: USCG Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz, CIMSEC, December 27, 2020.
6. “DARPA Unveils Liberty Lifter Seaplane Concept,” Naval News, May 19, 2022.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.