Sea Control 351 – Don’t Buy Warships (Yet) with David Alman

By Walker Mills

David Alman joins the program to talk about his essay on maritime strategy and shipbuilding that won this year’s USNI General Prize Essay Contest.

Links

1. “Don’t Buy Warships (Yet),” by David Alman, USNI Proceedings, June 2022.

2. Sea Control 303: The Case for Seaplanes with David Alman, CIMSEC, December 19, 2021.

3. “The Navy Needs More Firepower,” by T.X. Hammes, USNI Proceedings, January 2021

4. “From Sea to Sky,” by David Alman, CIMSEC, December 10, 2019.

5. Sea Control 219: USCG Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz, CIMSEC, December 27, 2020.

6. “DARPA Unveils Liberty Lifter Seaplane Concept,” Naval News, May 19, 2022.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.