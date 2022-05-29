Sea Control 349 – Maritime Security Approaches of European NATO Members with Julian Pawlak and Dr. Antoni Pienkos

By Jared Samuelson

Julian Pawlak and Dr. Antoni Pienkos join the program to discuss maritime security perspectives of Poland, Portugal, and Greece. Julian Pawlak is research associate at the Helmut Schmidt University/University of the Federal Armed Forces Hamburg (HSU) and the German Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (GIDS), the think tank of the German Armed Forces. Dr. Pienkos is the head of the Planning and Control Unit at the MIECZNIK Program Management Office in Warsaw, Poland.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.