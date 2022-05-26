By Jared Samuelson

Meia Nouwens joins the program to discuss a report she coauthored for the International Institute for Strategic Studies entitled, “Taiwan, Cross-strait Stability and European Security: Implications and Response Options.” Meia is a Senior Fellow for Chinese Defense Policy and Military Modernization within the IISS Defense and Military Analysis Program and host of the Sounds Strategic podcast.

Download Sea Control 348 – Taiwan and European Security with Meia Nouwens

Links

1. “Taiwan, Cross-strait Stability and European Security: Implications and Response Options,” by Henry Boyd, Franz-Stefan Gady, Oskar Glaese, Meia Nouwens and Benjamin Schreer, International Institute for Strategic Studies, March 2022.

2. Sounds Strategic Podcast.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.