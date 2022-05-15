Sea Control 345 – Reconsidering Russian Maritime Warfare with Dr. Michael Petersen

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Michael Petersen joins the program to re-evaluate Russian maritime warfare in light of events in Ukraine. Dr. Petersen is director of the Russia Maritime Studies Institute and Holloway Advanced Research Program at the U.S. Naval War College.

Links

1. “Reconsidering Russian Maritime Warfare,” by Dr. Michael B. Peterson, CIMSEC, April 11, 2022.

2. Russia Maritime Studies Institute.

