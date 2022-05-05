Sea Control 342 – The Navy, in Black and White with John Cordle and Reuben Keith Green

By Andrea Howard
Sea Control talks with CAPT John Cordle and LCDR Reuben Keith Green about the culture and policy issues surrounding race in the maritime service. CAPT Cordle, USN (ret.) commanded two ships, the USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) and San Jacinto (CG-56). LCDR Green, USN (ret.) served as the executive officer of a Pegasus-class hydrofoil (PHM) and is the author of Black Officer, White Navy (2017).
Download Sea Control 342 – The Navy, in Black & White with John Cordle & Reuben Keith Green
Andrea Howard is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org
This episode was edited and produced by Marie Williams.
Thanks for the opportunity!