Sea Control 342 – The Navy, in Black and White with John Cordle and Reuben Keith Green

Sea Control talks with CAPT John Cordle and LCDR Reuben Keith Green about the culture and policy issues surrounding race in the maritime service. CAPT Cordle, USN (ret.) commanded two ships, the USS Oscar Austin (DDG-79) and San Jacinto (CG-56). LCDR Green, USN (ret.) served as the executive officer of a Pegasus-class hydrofoil (PHM) and is the author of Black Officer, White Navy (2017).

