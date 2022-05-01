Sea Control 341 – A Chinese-Australian Lasing Incident with Dr. Euan Graham

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Euan Graham joins the program to discuss a post he wrote for the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) about the Chinese lasing an Australian maritime patrol aircraft. Dr. Graham is a Senior Fellow at IISS.

1. “Laser incident near Australia paints China in a bad light,” by Dr. Euan Graham, IISS, February 25, 2022.

2. “US Department of Defense: Guam Laser Incident ‘Unprofessional,’ Violates 2014 Code,” by Ankit Panda, The Diplomat, March 9, 2020.

3. “US Navy: Chinese Destroyer Targeted P-8A Aircraft With Laser,” by Franz-Stefan Gady, The Diplomat, February 29, 2020.

