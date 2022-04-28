By Jared Samuelson

Tracey Williams, author of Adrift: The Curious Tale of the LEGO Lost at Sea, joins the program to discuss her book, her life as a beachcomber, and the impact of plastics on the ocean.

Download Sea Control 340 – LEGO Lost at Sea with Tracey Williams

Links 1. Adrift: The Curious Tale of the LEGO Lost at Sea, by Tracey Williams, with Dr. Curtis Ebbesmeyer and Mario Cacciottolo, Unicorn Publishing Group, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.