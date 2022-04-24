By Marie Williams

Mark Nevitt, Cmdr., JAGC (Ret.), breaks down the 1936 Montreux Convention and its wartime importance – from a lawyer’s perspective. Mark is Associate Professor of Law at Syracuse University College of Law and a former tactical jet aviator and legal advisor to U.S. Sixth Fleet.

Download Sea Control 339 – The Montreux Convention with Mark Nevitt

Links

1. The 1936 Montreux Convention.

2. “A Constitution for the Oceans.” Remarks by Tommy Koh, President of the Third United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea.

3. “The Russia-Ukraine Conflict, the Black Sea, and the Montreux Convention,” by Mark Nevitt, Just Security, February 28, 2022.

4. “The Operational and Legal Risks of a No-Fly Zone over Ukrainian Skies,” by Mark Nevitt, Just Security, March 10, 2022.

Marie Williams is Co-host of the Sea Control podcast. Contac the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Marie Williams.