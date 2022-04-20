By Walker Mills

The program is joined by Noah “Spool” Spataro, Trevor “Mrs.” Phillips-Levine, and Andrew “Kramer” Tenbusch about the future of unmanned systems in naval aviation and their recent article in War on the Rocks, “Winged Luddites: Aviators are the Biggest Threat to Carrier Aviation.”

Download Sea Control 337 – Why Aviators are the Greatest Threat to Naval Aviation

Links

1. “Winged Luddites: Aviators are the Biggest threat to Carrier Aviation,” by Noah Spataro, Trevor Phillips-Levine and Andrew Tenbusch, War on the Rocks, January 10, 2022.

2. “Regaining the High Ground at Sea: Transforming the Navy’s Carrier Air Wing for Great Power Competition,” by Bryan Clark, Adam Lemon, Peter Haynes, Kyle Libby and Gillian Evans, Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, 2018.

3. “US Navy Fly Two Remotely Controlled EA-18G Growlers in Test Flights,” by Graham Allison, UK Defense Journal, February 5, 2020.

4. “Midrats Episode 614: Big Navy vs Reconnaissance & Strike Capable Drones,” USNI Blog, January 22, 2022.

5. “The Rise of A.I. Fighter Pilots,” by Sue Halpern, The New Yorker, January 24, 2022.

6. “The Future is Unmanned: Why the Navy’s Next Generation Fighter Shouldn’t Have a Pilot,” by Walker Mills, Trevor Phillips-Levine, and Dylan Phillips-Levine. CIMSEC, February 25, 2021.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.