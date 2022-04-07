By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Ifesinachi Okafor-Yarwood joins us to discuss how attempts to improve African fisheries governance has impacted small-scale fisheries. Dr. Okafor-Yarwood is a Lecturer in Sustainable Development at the University of St. Andrews.

Download Sea Control 334 – Survival of the Richest with Dr. Ifesinachi Okafor-Yarwood

Links

1.” Survival of the Richest, not the Fittest: How attempts to improve governance impact African small-scale marine fisheries,” by Ifesinachi Okafor-Yarwood, Nelly I. Kadagi, Dyhia Belhabib, and Edward H. Allison, Marine Policy, Volume 135, January 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Joshua Groover.