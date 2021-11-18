Sea Control 294 – EU Fisheries Governance with Dr. Alin Kadfak and Dr. Anna Antonova

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Alin Kadfak and Dr. Anna Antonova join us to discuss their article from the October issue of Marine Policy, “Sustainable Networks: Modes of Governance in the EU’s External Fisheries Policy Relations Under the IUU Regulation in Thailand and the SFPA with Senegal.”

1. “Sustainable Networks: Modes of governance in the EU’s external fisheries policy relations under the IUU Regulation in Thailand and the SFPA with Senegal,” by Alin Kadfak and Anna Antonova. Marine Policy, Vol. 132, October 2021.

