By Anna McNiel

Dr. Diane Zorri and Dr. Gary Kessler join the program to discuss irregular warfare at the intersection of the maritime and cyber domains.

Download Sea Control 293 — Cyber Threats and Chokepoints with Dr. Diane Zorri and Dr. Gary Kessler

Links

1. “Cyber Threats and Choke Points: How Adversaries are Leveraging Maritime Cyber Vulnerabilities for Advantage in Irregular Warfare,” by Dr. Diane Zorri and Dr. Gary Kessler, Modern Warfare Institute, September 8, 2021.

2. Cross Domain IW Threats to SOF Maritime Missions: Implications for U.S. SOF, by Dr. Gary Kessler and Dr. Diane Zorri, Joint Special Operations University Report 21-4, 2021.

Anna McNiel is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.