By Jon Frerichs

Dr. Jeannette Haynie and Brian Kerg join our program to discuss their personal experiences of gender discrimination in the naval services as well as opportunities and methods to break down existing gender barriers — a must-listen for naval leaders at all levels!

Download Sea Control 292 — Closing the Gender Gap with Dr. Jeannette Haynie and Brian Kerg

Links

1. “Close the Door on Gender Barriers,” by Brian Kerg, Proceedings, United States Naval Institute, August 2021.

2. USNI Blog posts by Jeannette Haynie.

3. Athena Leadership Project.

4. USMC Women’s Initiative Team Facebook page.

5. Actionable Change – the FB page is closed to all but female Marines, but there is s also an Allies page.

6. “The Perils of Mixing Masculinity and Missiles,” by Carol Cohn, The New York Times, January 5, 2018

Jon Frerichs is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Marie Williams.