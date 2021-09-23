Podcast

Sea Control 278 – From the North Atlantic to the South Pacific with Dr. Johannes Peters and Julian Pawlak

Leave a comment

By Anna McNiel

Dr. Johannes Peters and Julian Pawlak introduce the new book authored by the Kiel Seapower Symposium’s distinguished contributors, From the North Atlantic to the South China Sea: Allied Maritime Strategy in the 21st Century.

Download Sea Control 278 – From the North Atlantic to the South Pacific with Dr. Johannes Peters and Julian Pawlak

Links

2. From the North Atlantic to the South China Sea: Allied Maritime Strategy in the 21st Century, edited by Johannes Peters and Julian Pawlak, Nomos2021.
3. US Seapower Has a Role in the Baltic, Bruce Stubbs, U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings, September 2017. 
Anna McNiel is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the Sea Control podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.
This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.