Sea Control 278 – From the North Atlantic to the South Pacific with Dr. Johannes Peters and Julian Pawlak

By Anna McNiel

Dr. Johannes Peters and Julian Pawlak introduce the new book authored by the Kiel Seapower Symposium’s distinguished contributors, From the North Atlantic to the South China Sea: Allied Maritime Strategy in the 21st Century.

From the North Atlantic to the South China Sea: Allied Maritime Strategy in the 21st Century , 2021. 2., edited by Johannes Peters and Julian Pawlak, Nomos2021.

US Seapower Has a Role in the Baltic Proceedings, September 2017. 3., Bruce Stubbs, U.S. Naval InstituteSeptember 2017.

