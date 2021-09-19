By Walker Mills

Dr. Hye Ryeon Jang from the University of Florida’s Department of Political Science joins the program to talk about her PhD dissertation, “Selective Escalation in the South China Sea: China’s Energy Mercantilism, Asymmetric Trade Dependence, and Militarized Maritime Disputes,” and its implications for US policy makers.

Download Sea Control 277 – Chinese Escalation in Maritime Disputes with Dr. Hye Ryeon Jang

Links

1. “The Thucydides Trap: Are the U.S. and China Headed for War?”, by Graham Allison, The Atlantic, September 24, 2015

2. “Tribunal Rejects Beijing’s Claims in South China Sea,” by Jane Perlez, The New York Times, July 12, 2016

3. Dr. Hye Ryeon Jang’s website

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Marie Williams.