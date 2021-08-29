Sea Control 271 – Navigation in Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas with So Yeon Kim

By Jared Samuelson

So Yeon Kim joins the program to discuss “Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas,” their increasing politicization, and how states use them to protect sensitive ecosystems.

Links

Problems and Processes of Restricting Navigation in Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas,” The International Journal of Marine and Coastal Law, June 3, 2021. 1. “by So Yeon Kim,, June 3, 2021.

Reflecting on Colonial Approaches to the China-Vietnam Dispute in the South China Sea and the Tribute System,” by So Yeon Kim, Journal of the History of International Law, January 31, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Keagan Ingersoll.