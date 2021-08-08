Sea Control 267 – Resolving Diego Garcia with Chirayu Thakkar

By Jared Samuelson

Chirayu Thakkar joins the program to discuss acceptable solutions and a raft of complications for Mauritius, the UK, India, and U.S. interests in the Chagos archipelago.

Links

1. “Overcoming the Diego Garcia Stalemate,” by Chirayu Thakkar, War on the Rocks, July 12, 2021.

