Sea Control 262 – Africa’s Combined Exclusive Maritime Zone with Dr. Vishal Surbun

Dr. Vishal Surbun joins the program to discuss the African Union’s 2050 Africa’s Integrated Maritime Strategy, the proposed Combined Exclusive Zone and more! This episode was edited and produced by Taylor Fairless.

Links: 

1.  Africa’s combined exclusive maritime zone concept

2. Border Governance in Africa: An African Union Strategy

Contributors

  • Jared Samuelson
  • Dr. Vishal Surbun

Jared Samuelson is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

