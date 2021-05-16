Sea Control 250 – Dr. Joshua Tallis on Arctic Strategy

By Walker Mills

Dr. Joshua Tallis from the Center for Naval Analyses join the program to discuss his recent commentary on the Arctic in CIMSEC, War on the Rocks, and Foreign Policy. Enjoy the wide-ranging conversation on arctic security and governance, the security implications of climate change, the relationship between small conflicts and ‘Great Power Competition,’ maritime policing, and fleet architecture.

