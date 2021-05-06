By Walker Mills

Admiral James Stavridis (ret.) and Elliot Ackerman join the program to discuss their new book, War in 2034: A Novel of the Next War, about a future war between the United States and China. The conversation is far-ranging and covers not only their book but other great reads, their writing process, U.S.-Latin America relations, and the nature of war and decision making.

Download Sea Control 247 – 2034 with Admiral James Stavridis and Elliot Ackerman

