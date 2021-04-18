By Jared Samuelson

Author Dr. Ryan Wadle joins the podcast alongside the Navy’s Vice Chief Information Officer, Rear Admiral Paula Dunn, to discuss his book, Selling Seapower: Publication Relations and the U.S. Navy 1917-1941, the Navy’s relationship with the public, the press, and parallels to today.

Sea Control 242 – Selling Seapower with Dr. Ryan Wadle and RDML Paula Dunn

