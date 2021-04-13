By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Sal Mercogliano joins us to discuss what happened with Ever Given, the impact of blocking the Suez Canal, details of the salvage operation, the complexities of modern logistics, and his favorite memes!

Download Sea Control 240 – Ever Given: The Ship That Launched 1,000 Memes with Dr. Sal Mercogliano

Links

1. Dr. Sal Mercogliano’s Youtube Series on Ever Given

2. “Adrift: COVID-19 and the Safety of Seafarers“, by Joshua Tallis, Cornell Overfield, Kevin Inks & Cherie Rosenblum, Center for Naval Analyses, October 2020.

3. “CSCL Indian Ocean finally refloated after running aground in the Elbe,” by Mike Wackett, The Loadstar, September 2, 2016.

Featured Image by Tim Choi