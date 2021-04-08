Sea Control 238 – Equipping the 21st Century Marine Corps with Joslyn Fleming & Dr. Jonathan Wong

By Jon Frerichs

Joslyn Fleming and Dr. Jonathan Wong join the podcast to discuss their report published by RAND entitled “Equipping the 21st Century Marine Corps: Alternative Equipping Strategies for Task Organized Units.” The group discusses the problem they were tasked to solve and the alternative equipping strategies that emerged – an area that remains underexplored and critical to the success of the future naval force.

1. “Equipping the 21st Century Marine Corps: Alternative Equipping Strategies for Task Organized Units,” by Joslyn Fleming, Dr. Jonathan Wong, et al, RAND, 2021.

