Sea Control 235 – Canada’s Role in the Fourth Battle of the Atlantic

By Jared Samuelson

Commander Peter Sproule and Rear Admiral Brian Santarpia join the podcast to discuss Peter’s award-winning article in the Canadian Naval Review, “Canada and the Fourth Battle of the Atlantic.” The group discusses the evolution of the Royal Canadian Navy, command-and-control challenges protecting the supply line to Europe, what Canada can contribute, and some suggestions for the future.

1. “Canada and the Fourth Battle of the Atlantic,” by Commander Peter Sproule, Canadian Naval Review, Vol 16, Number 3, 2021.

