Sea Control 234 – Maritime Sri Lanka with Dr. Chulanee Attanayake and Dr. Jivanta Schӧttli

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Chulanee Attanayake and Dr. Jivanta Schottli, editor and contributor to the book Maritime Sri Lanka, respectively, join the program. They discuss the increased importance of the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka’s growing role in the region, the island’s strategic hedging strategy, and how it is balancing Indian, Chinese, and American influence.

Download Sea Control 234 – Maritime Sri Lanka with Dr. Chulanee Attanayake and Dr. Jivanta Schottli

Links

1. Maritime Sri Lanka: Historical and Contemporary Perspectives, by Chulanee Attanayake (editor), World Scientific Publishing Company, January 29, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.