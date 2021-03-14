Sea Control 232 – Free & Open Indo-Pacific vs. Belt and Road

By Anna McNeil

Dr. Aurelio Insisa and Dr. Giulio Pugliese discuss geopolitics, regional strategies, and port infrastructure investment as seen in their article, “The Free and Open Indo-Pacific versus the Belt and Road: Spheres of Influence and Sino-Japanese relations.”

Anna McNeil is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.