By Walker Mills

Scott Craig and Bert Macesker join the show to talk about the United State’s Coast Guard’s R&D efforts. Scott is the Air Domain Lead for the U.S. Coast Guard’s office of Research, Development, Test and Evaluation. Bert is the Executive Director of the Coast Guard’s Research and Development Center in New London, CT. The conversation covers the current state of the Coast Guard’s unmanned programs, future development, space integration and under-water, unmanned vessels.

Note from the producers: During our recent site migration, we became aware there are two separate “feeds” for the Sea Control podcast. We have no control over the original feed, run through a site named Feedburner. On the various streaming services (Apple podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, etc), the “old feed” is labeled as Sea Control – CIMSEC. The “new feed” is labeled simply Sea Control and includes in its description “CIMSEC’s flagship podcast…” For those fans of Sea Control, we would recommend switching to the new feed to ensure continuity, e.g. if you follow the “old feed,” episode 228 appeared with incorrect audio. Thanks to you, our loyal audience, for your continued support!

Sea Control 230 – Coast Guard R&D & Unmanned Systems with Scott Craig & Bert Macesker

Links

1. “Leveraging Unmanned Systems for Coast Guard Missions: A Strategic Imperative,” by The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine – Transportation Research Board, 2020.

2. “Coast Guard Begins At-Sea Testing of Unmanned Surface Vehicles to Tackle Illegal Fishing, Crime,” by Megan Eckstein, USNI News, October 15, 2020.

3. “Indonesian fisher finds drone submarine on possible covert mission,” by Helen Davidson, The Guardian, December 31, 2020.

4. “The Coast Guard Needs to Listen – Acoustically,” by Thomas V. Caero, USNI Proceedings, August 2020.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.