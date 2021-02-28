By Jared Samuelson
Author Ian W. Toll joins me this week to discuss what makes the Navy such a compelling topic, the writing process, his most recent work, Twilight of the Gods, and his trilogy on the Pacific War.
Sea Control 229 – Author Ian W. Toll, Six Frigates and the Pacific Trilogy
Links
1. Six Frigates: The Epic History of the Founding of the U.S. Navy, Ian W. Toll, W. W. Norton & Company, 2008.
2. Pacific Crucible: War at Sea in the Pacific, 1941–1942, Ian W. Toll, W. W. Norton & Company, 2012.
3. The Conquering Tide: War in the Pacific Islands, 1942–1944, Ian W. Toll, W. W. Norton & Company, 2016.
4. Twilight of the Gods: War in the Western Pacific, 1944-1945, Ian W. Toll, W. W. Norton & Company, 2020.
5. Rampage: MacArthur, Yamashita, and the Battle of Manila, James Scott, W. W. Norton & Company, 2019.
Jared Samuelson is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.