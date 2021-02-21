By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Jerry Hendrix, fresh off publication of his new book, To Provide and Maintain a Navy, joins me to discuss the differences between a seapower and sea power, the free sea, and his recommendations for the Navy’s future.

Sea Control 228 – To Provide & Maintain a Navy with Dr. Jerry Hendrix

Links

1. To Provide & Maintain a Navy, by Dr. Henry Hendrix, Focsle, 2020.

2. “Buy Fords Not Ferraris,” by Commander Jerry Hendrix, Proceedings, April 2009.

3. Seapower States: Maritime Culture, Continental Empires, and the Conflict that Made the Modern World, by Prof. Andrew Lambert, Yale University Press, 2018.

4. “At What Cost a Carrier,” by Jerry Hendrix, Center for a New American Security, March 11, 2013.

5. “Retreat From Range – The Rise and Fall of Carrier Aviation,” by Jerry Hendrix, Center for a New American Security, October 19, 2015.

6. “Aircraft Carriers & Maritime History,” Jerry Hendrix and Bryan McGrath, C-SPAN3, January 9, 2015.

Jared Samuelson is Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.