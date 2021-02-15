By Walker Mills

Walker Mills talks with Dr. Sharika Crawford from the United States Naval Academy about her new book, The Last Turtlemen of the Caribbean: Waterscapes of Labor, Conservation and Boundary Making. The conversation covers the Caribbean, turtle fishing, rum running, maritime disputes, and how borders at sea get made.

Sea Control 227 – Last Turtlemen of the Caribbean with Dr. Sharika Crawford

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast.