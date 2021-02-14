Sea Control 226 – Phase Line Attila with Dr. Ed Erickson & Dr. Mesut Uyar

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Ed Erickson and Dr. Mesut Uyar join the program to discuss the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, including the planning considerations and preparations necessary to execute a simultaneous amphibious and airborne assault.

Links

1. Phase Line Atilla, The Amphibious Campaign for Cyprus, 1974, by Edward J. Erickson & Mesut Uyar, Marine Corps University Press, 2020.

