Podcast

Sea Control 226 – Phase Line Attila with Dr. Ed Erickson & Dr. Mesut Uyar

Leave a comment

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Ed Erickson and Dr. Mesut Uyar join the program to discuss the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, including the planning considerations and preparations necessary to execute a simultaneous amphibious and airborne assault.

Download Sea Control 226 – Phase Line Attila with Dr. Ed Erickson & Dr. Mesut Uyar

Links

1. Phase Line Atilla, The Amphibious Campaign for Cyprus, 1974, by Edward J. Erickson & Mesut Uyar, Marine Corps University Press, 2020.
2. Ericksonmilitaryhistory.com

Jared Samuelson is the Executive Producer and Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.