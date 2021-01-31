By Walker Mills

Sea Control 225 – Claude Berube joins Sea Control host Walker Mills for a conversation on the Sea Shepherd organization, IUU fishing and private approaches to maritime security. Claude discusses his recent report for the US Naval War College on the evolution of the Sea Shepherd organization from an “eco-vigilante” to a “legitimate maritime capacity builder.” You can check out his report here.

Download Sea Control 225 – IUU Fishing and the Evolution of Sea Shepherd with Dr. Claude Berube

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control Podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.