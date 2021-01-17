By Anna McNeil

Sea Control 223. Author Andrea Pitzer joins Sea Control’s Anna McNeil to talk about her recent trip to the Arctic and her new book, Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World. From current events to personal testimony, nothing beats firsthand experience and insight into one of the most remote regions of the world.

Download Sea Control 223 – Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World with Andrea Pitzer

Links

1. Icebound: Shipwrecked at the Edge of the World by Andrea Pitzer, Scribner, 2021.

2. One Long Night: A Global History of Concentration Camps by Andrea Pitzer, Little, Brown and Company, 2017.

3. Longitude by Dava Sobel, Bloomsbury USA, 2010.

4. “Polar bears and Arctic isolation: A Russian opposition activist describes military service as ‘political exile,’” by Robyn Dixon, The Washington Post, January 2, 2021.

5. “Sailors found alive at sea after 13ft wave smashes into boat in -30C weather,” by Will Stuart and Milo Boyd, The Mirror, December 28, 2020.

6. Barents expedition art by Sergey Nekrasov at the Rijksmuseum.

7. Arctic Strategic Outlook, United States Coast Guard, April 2019.

8. “In the Arctic, Look to the Coast Guard,” by Walker Mills, USNI Proceedings, August 2020.

Anna McNeil is a Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.