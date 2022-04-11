Russia-Ukraine Week Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

This week CIMSEC will be featuring submissions sent in response to our call for articles on Russia, Ukraine, and the related dimensions of naval power.

The war between Russia and Ukraine rages on, with mounting losses and destruction. While primarily a land conflict, the maritime dimension has witnessed its fair share of contested operations. Russia’s broader development of naval capabilities and strategy has gained especially acute salience with the outbreak of conflict and as the possibility of escalation remains ever present.

Below are the articles and authors featuring in the topic week, which may be updated with further submissions.

“Reconsidering Russian Maritime Warfare,” by Michael B. Petersen

“An Anti-Access Denial Strategy For Ukraine,” by Jason Lancaster

“For Ukraine, the 1,000-Ship Navy Finally Sets Sail,” by J. Overton

“Russian Naval Strategy for the Indo-Pacific,” by David Scott

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: Destroyed Russian tanks are seen amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022. (Press Service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via Reuters)