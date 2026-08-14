Reimagining General Quarters for Surface Ships

By LT Connor Keating, U.S. Navy

During World War II, General Quarters (GQ) was essential to U.S. Navy ship survivability. Setting GQ established the highest material condition—Zebra—throughout the ship and manned every combat and repair station with the crew’s most qualified personnel. That model reflected an era in which major naval engagements were expected to be intense but comparatively short. Today, however, surface ships face a different problem: they may need to sustain elevated readiness for hours, days, or longer under persistent missile and drone threat. Traditional GQ remains vital for brief periods of peak danger, but it is no longer a practical default for prolonged combat operations. The surface force should update how it employs GQ by preserving continuity at key watchstations and pre‑setting survivability measures in high‑threat environments before a ship is forced to react under severe time constraints.

Recent operations in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz underscore this problem, but they also show that the fleet has long recognized the need to pre-set survivability measures and has already adapted in practice. The Navy’s watch-condition framework distinguishes between full General Quarters and more sustainable wartime steaming postures, and commanding officers routinely adjust manning, material condition, and station assignments to threat and mission. Wayne Hughes anticipated this dynamic decades ago, observing that in a twenty-four-hour battlefield, ships would fight important engagements at “condition” watches rather than only at fully surged battle stations.¹ The evolution and codification of Conditions II and III likewise reflected recognition that full General Quarters could not be sustained indefinitely. Recent combat experience has reinforced that point and spurred further innovation in how ships manage prolonged readiness under threat.

Under OPNAVINST 3120.32D (Standard Organization and Regulations of the U.S. Navy), there are four conditions that govern a ship’s watchstanding requirements based on tactical and material necessity. Condition IV provides peacetime cruising readiness which is rarely used today, Condition III is intended to combat single warfare‑area threats for extended periods and the default readiness condition of the fleet, Condition II increases manning for a specific warfare area or mission while the remainder of the ship remains at Condition III, and Condition I (General Quarters) mans all weapons, sensors, engineering, and damage control stations with material condition Zebra set throughout the ship. NWP 3‑56, Composite Warfare Doctrine, further refines how ships integrate into composite warfare organizations under these conditions. This article accepts that framework; it focuses on how ships sequence and manage transitions within that construct, rather than advocating for a new formal condition of readiness.

The issue, then, is not whether the force understands that prolonged full GQ is unsustainable—it clearly does, as evidenced by the development of Condition II and III watches and by how many commands already tailor S&A details and transit watchbills to flow into and out of GQ. Rather, the central question is whether those adaptations can be refined into a more explicit, repeatable, and doctrinally supported model for sustained missile combat, instead of remaining dependent on individual command initiative and local practice.

Red Sea Observations

Operations against Houthi attacks since late 2023 have highlighted both the strengths and limitations of the current model. Aegis‑equipped surface combatants–and modern ship classes more broadly–are designed to “fight from Condition III,” with augmentation from Condition II teams to handle more complex or sustained threats, rather than immediately surging to full General Quarters for every indication of an inbound threat. Ships in the Red Sea have demonstrated smart, local adaptations to Condition III manning, material conditions, and watchstanding that resemble elements of the approach outlined here, balancing readiness and endurance over extended periods in threat envelopes. These assumptions—that ships will routinely fight from Condition III with targeted Condition II augmentation—mean that the core problem today is not how to reach GQ once, but how to manage readiness, fatigue, and survivability during repeated, prolonged exposures to threats while remaining primarily in Condition III.

These operations have also reinforced the value of Condition II watches, which provide improved readiness, usually for a specific warfare area, over sustained threat periods without the full manning demands of Condition I. While implementation varies across the fleet, Condition II serves as a proven intermediate posture that a “Condition II GQ” model can build upon by adding explicit watchstander continuity and pre‑set Zebra measures. Some forward‑deployed destroyers have already experimented with intermediate postures in which sailors’ Condition III watchstations are deliberately aligned with their repair‑locker assignments and other GQ duties. Similarly, well‑designed S&A details and transit watchbills in chokepoints often approximate a Condition II GQ model by keeping key operators where they would be at GQ while elevating damage‑control readiness. These efforts demonstrate that the concept is both practical and familiar; what is missing is consistent nomenclature, guidance, and training across the surface force.

In particular, Condition II DC (damage control) has emerged as a widely used, if not fully standardized, tool for improving damage‑control readiness over sustained periods of threat. By keeping repair lockers and key DC functions at an elevated state of manning while the rest of the ship remains at Condition III, Condition II DC already functions as a proof of concept for sustained, mission‑tailored readiness. The Condition II GQ concept extends that logic from damage control to the broader watch organization and material condition of the ship.

That challenge becomes even more acute in a contested chokepoint such as the Strait of Hormuz.² ³ Ships routinely set General Quarters for the transit itself and relax it on either side. Yet under persistent drone or missile threat the tactical problem is not simply how to respond to a single inbound salvo; it is how to sustain elevated readiness over hours without cycling the entire crew through full GQ repeatedly. A Condition II GQ posture—elevated manning at critical stations, Zebra pre-set on the main deck and below, and designated continuity watchstanders—would allow the ship to treat the transit as a high-threat Condition III baseline and transition to full GQ only when the next inbound threat is detected, rather than defaulting to the all-hands surge for the duration of the transit.

Figure 1: U.S. Navy Watch Conditions

Watch Condition Description Condition IV (Peacetime Readiness) Condition of readiness for optimum peacetime cruising. No weapon batteries manned. Engineering plant ready for speeds as ordered. Material condition Yoke (modified for access during daylight). Adequate watchstanders for safe/efficient operation. <33% on watch. Condition III (Wartime/Heightened/Tension Readiness) Sufficient personnel to man limited weapons systems for prolonged periods while retaining capability to conduct or repel urgent attack and surge to General Quarters. Non-weapon requirements of Condition IV apply. Modified-Zebra set. ~33% on watch. Ships are designed to fight from this condition with augmentation as needed. Condition II Increased manning for a specific warfare area or mission (e.g., Condition II DC for damage control). Rest of ship at Condition III. Modified-Zebra set. ~50% on watch. Condition I (General Quarters) Highest degree of readiness. All combat/repair stations, weapons, sensors, damage control, and engineering manned. Material condition Zebra set throughout the ship. Prepared to fight at maximum capability. ~100% of ship on watch.

A New Approach

The Navy should therefore formalize and codify sustainable practices already in widespread (if uneven) use during major combat operations and while operating within adversary weapons engagement zones (WEZs). This refined construct—here termed “Condition II GQ” for discussion—blends Condition II’s increased manning and sustainability with Condition I’s continuity and survivability focus. It does not replace traditional GQ or dismiss existing adaptations but makes them more explicit, repeatable, and easier to train to across the force.

Framed this way, “Condition II GQ” is not a proposal to create a new numbered condition of readiness alongside Conditions I–IV. Instead, it is a standardized way of employing existing Condition III and Condition II (including Condition II DC) to maintain a sustainable high‑threat baseline while enabling rapid, continuity‑preserving transitions into Condition I.

The core of the proposed approach is to treat sustained high‑threat operations as a Condition III baseline, augmented by mission‑tailored Condition II postures and pre‑set survivability measures, with a more deliberate and continuity‑preserving transition path into GQ.

Practically, “Condition II GQ” would mean three things. First, key combat watchstanders remain in their Condition III positions during the initial surge to GQ, with the off‑going section reinforcing them rather than relieving them. Second, Zebra is pre‑set on the main deck and below, with clear guidance on when to order full shipwide Zebra. Third, repair lockers and critical damage‑control functions are manned at Condition II levels even while the rest of the ship remains in Condition III. This creates a sustainable high‑threat posture that closely resembles how well‑run ships already fight, but in a form that can be trained to and evaluated consistently across the fleet.

First, ships should preserve continuity among key watchstanders when shifting from Condition III to GQ. The most proficient Condition III watchstanders at critical positions—such as the officer of the deck, tactical action officer, CIC warfare coordinators, and key weapons and sensor operators—should remain in place when the ship surges to GQ. Instead of rotating those personnel out at the outset of an engagement, the previous watch section should report immediately to assist, back up, or relieve as required, while remaining personnel report to repair lockers and other assigned stations. This principle is not absolute. Certain one-of-one or dual-hatted billets will still require relief; the model simply prioritizes continuity at the stations where tactical situational awareness is most costly to lose and allows the previous section to reinforce rather than fully relieve wherever possible.

Figure 2: Example OOD Rotation Under New GQ Model

Watch Station Section Assigned Section 1 GQ Section 2 GQ Section 3 GQ Section 4 GQ OOD 1 ENS Constitution On Watch Assist Bridge Repair Locker 2 Repair Locker 2 OOD 2 ENS Congress Repair Locker 5 On Watch Assist Bridge Repair Locker 5 OOD 3 ENS Chesapeake Repair Locker 2 Repair Locker 2 On Watch Assist Bridge OOD 4 ENS President Assist Bridge Repair Locker 3 Repair Locker 3 On Watch

Second, ships operating in high-threat areas should pre-set a higher material-condition baseline before contact is made. Specifically, commanding officers should consider setting Zebra on the main deck and below while retaining the ability to set full Zebra rapidly when circumstances require it. Modern anti-ship cruise missiles and ballistic missiles can compress warning and reaction time to a matter of minutes, and in some scenarios, less than a minute. A ship that must shift from a lower baseline to full survivability measures only after detecting an inbound threat may have insufficient time to do so effectively. Pre-setting lower-deck compartmentalization offers a more realistic survivability posture for prolonged operations, while avoiding some of the strain associated with maintaining full shipwide Zebra indefinitely.

Figure 3: Crew Reaction Time to Modern Missile Threats

Threat Speed (Mach) Speed (knots, sea level) Min. Detection (~44 NM) Reaction Time (Min) Reaction Time (Max ~200 NM) 1 661 44 NM ~3 min (239 sec) ~18 min (1,089 sec) 3 1,983 44 NM ~1 min (79 sec) ~6 min (363 sec) 5 3,305 44 NM <1 min (47 sec) ~3 min (217 sec)

Note: Detection ranges are based on the line-of-sight radar horizon equation. Times are approximate and based on open-source SPY radar height and worst-case (sea-level) missile speeds.4

Together, these changes create a practical middle ground between traditional Condition III and full GQ while incorporating the increased manning and sustainability of Condition II. The ship retains continuous watch rotations and a more sustainable battle rhythm, but it also gains greater survivability and a more seamless path to full combat posture. The proposal is less a claim of a wholly new watch condition than an effort to regularize and clarify a set of practices that many commands already approximate under pressure, making that intermediate posture more explicit, repeatable, and easier to train to for sustained combat operations under persistent threat.

Such a model would also clarify an increasingly important doctrinal point: in modern missile combat, readiness is not binary. The choice is not limited to either normal steaming conditions or a fully surged GQ posture that can only be maintained briefly. Surface ships need an intermediate posture that reflects the operational reality of long‑duration exposure to threat. In many cases, the decisive factor will not be whether a ship can reach full readiness eventually, but whether it can maintain the right level of readiness continuously without creating avoidable vulnerabilities through fatigue or disruption. What is missing today is not the ability to operate at Condition III with Condition II and Condition II DC overlays, but a codified, fleet‑wide model for preserving continuity at key watchstations and pre‑setting survivability measures so that ships can move between these postures and full GQ with minimal friction and tactical disruption.

Implementation Considerations

Implementing this approach will require changes to shipboard practice and, potentially, to fleet guidance. At the ship level, watchbills would need to identify specific continuity billets that remain fixed in place during a GQ transition, as well as which personnel surge to support them from repair lockers and other battle stations. This model should align with and build upon existing NTTP guidance for Condition I manning; watchbills would simply designate those continuity billets explicitly and ensure that Condition III, Condition II, and S&A watchbills are constructed to flow into and out of one another with minimal disruption. Damage control training should include scenarios that test prolonged operations at Condition III with rapid transition to Condition II GQ, building on existing Condition II DC drills by incorporating continuity billets and pre-set material conditions into the same scenarios. Commanding officers, executive officers, and damage control assistants would need clear guidance on when to pre-set Zebra below the main deck and when to order full Zebra throughout the ship. Fleet experiments aboard a forward-deployed DDG or in a carrier strike group, coordinated through a type commander or the Surface and Mine Warfare Development Center (SMWDC), could refine the details, including how the model should vary across ship classes, missions, and threat environments.

At the doctrinal level, this would likely take the form of amplifying guidance in OPNAVINST 3120.32D and NWP 3‑56 to describe sustained high‑threat operations in which ships are expected to remain at Condition III, with designated continuity billets and pre‑set material conditions below the main deck, for extended periods inside an adversary’s weapons engagement zone.

The proposal also carries trade‑offs that deserve consideration. Preserving continuity among key watchstanders may increase fatigue among the crew’s most critical operators if not managed carefully. Pre‑setting a higher material‑condition baseline could impose added wear on equipment and create additional burdens for daily shipboard routines. Those concerns are real but manageable, and they are outweighed by the risks of relying on a readiness model that assumes ample warning time and short‑duration engagements. The point is not to eliminate strain; it is to distribute and manage it more intelligently.

Figure 4: Current GQ Model vs. Condition II GQ

Aspect Current GQ Model Condition II GQ Key Watchstanders Mass turnover upon setting GQ No rotation; previous section assists on watch Material Condition Full Zebra set throughout the ship Zebra pre-set main deck and below; full Zebra optional/rapid Repair Lockers All manned All manned Watch Rotations Stopped Continue as in Condition III

Conclusion

Missile threats, persistent surveillance, and the demands of the twenty-four-hour battlefield have reinforced the limits of traditional General Quarters as the sole framework for prolonged high-threat operations. The fleet already understands many of these limits and has adapted in practice, but those adaptations remain uneven and loosely defined. The Navy should retain GQ’s core purpose while refining its execution for current combat conditions. Preserving continuity at key watchstations and pre-setting survivability measures in high-threat areas would give surface ships a more sustainable and tactically sound approach to readiness. If the surface force expects to operate for extended periods inside contested missile envelopes, it must better capture, standardize, and train to those lessons in its readiness doctrine. Doing so would not replace the existing conditions of readiness in OPNAVINST 3120.32D or NWP 3-56; it would operationalize them for an era in which ships must fight from condition watches under persistent surveillance and missile threat.

Lieutenant Connor Keating commissioned from the Virginia Tech NROTC and served aboard USS Benfold, a forward-deployed destroyer in Yokosuka, Japan. On shore duty, he was a protocol action officer to the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is an integrated air-and-missile defense warfare tactics instructor and participated in the Naval War College’s Halsey Alfa Advanced Research Project as a resident student.

References

1. For recent operations against Houthi attacks, see U.S. Naval Institute, “Red Sea Operations Offer the Wrong Lessons for the Pacific,” Proceedings 152, no. 1 (January 2026).

2. Congressional Research Service, Iran Conflict and the Strait of Hormuz: Impacts on Oil, Gas, and the Global Economy, R45281 (Washington, DC: CRS, March 11, 2026), https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/R45281.

3. Department of the Navy, Standard Organization and Regulations of the U.S. Navy, OPNAVINST 3120.32D (with Change 1) (Washington, DC: Department of the Navy, July 16, 2012), chap. 4. Figure 1 summarizes the doctrinal conditions of readiness as defined in OPNAVINST 3120.32D and illustrates the gap between those formal conditions and the sustained, high‑threat environments in which ships increasingly operate.

4. Author’s estimates based on unclassified SPY-series radar performance data and typical anti-ship missile profiles. See Lockheed Martin, “Aegis Combat System,” fact sheet, accessed May 2026, https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/products/aegis-combat-system.html.

Featured image: Sailors fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill, June 25, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice William Lawson)