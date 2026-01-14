RDML T.J. Zerr on Strengthening Surface Force Lethality

By Dmitry Filipoff

CIMSEC recently engaged with the commander of the Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), RDML T.J. Zerr, to discuss the latest developments and priorities of the command. RDML Zerr discusses multiple topics in this interview, including how SMWDC is processing lessons from Red Sea combat, informing the development of unmanned systems, and generating new solutions through the Surface Requirements Group.

SMWDC has been at the forefront of developing adaptations based on Red Sea combat experience. What are some key lessons from that experience and how is SMWDC embedding them in the surface force?

Some key lessons from recent Red Sea operations include the importance of continuous learning and advancing each TAO’s qualification—the people are the most important factor. Programs like the Surface Warfare Combat Training Continuum (SWCTC) track tactical watchstander currency and proficiency throughout their career. Aegis TAOs are the first group of tactical watchstanders being tracked, with plans to incorporate Aegis warfare coordinators, SSDS, and LCS by the end of calendar 2026. Aegis TAOs run one of four Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)-developed Red Sea virtual scenarios, which allows them to simultaneously satisfy SWCTC proficiency and currency requirements while executing Red Sea reps and sets based on lessons learned.

Another key lesson is the need for rapid information processing, ensuring that our systems are tactically optimized. Our ability to quickly analyze the combat systems’ data and make updates to our tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) in a rapid and time relevant manner is critical to remaining ahead of the enemy’s threat development timeline. Finally, it is about taking that information and implementing it in the next round of advanced tactical training. It is a continuous cycle.

SMWDC WTIs were the primary briefers for HASC/SASC congressional briefs for Red Sea engagements updates. Our team in Dahlgren has taken the data from these real-world cases and ensured that insights are rapidly translated into actionable TTPs for the fleet. The result is a Surface Force that learns, adapts, and maintains overmatch in complex, contested environments.

SMWDC’s role is to ensure the Surface Force learns quickly and effectively from real-world operations. These experiences reinforced the importance of integration across warfare areas and rigorous decision-making at the individual watchstander level.

How are SWATT exercises growing more sophisticated and challenging? How are SWATTs informing the Combat Surge Ready (CSR) standard?

SWATT exercises are becoming more sophisticated and challenging by increasing the integration of live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) training utilizing a new SMWDC LVC Battle Lab located at Tactical Training Group Pacific (TTGP). This allows Sailors, ships, and staffs to train against complex, realistic threats that closely mirror what they could face in operations. We are continuously learning from every interaction the fleet is experiencing, and each of these interactions inform how we design advanced tactical training to challenge every watch team during the advanced phase of the cycle. Last year, we completed six SWATTs across the force, which were more sophisticated than previous events, including injects based on lessons from the most recent kinetic operations.

The Combat Surge Ready (CSR) standard has not changed; ships continue to progress through their workup cycle. What SWATT provides is additional insight into tactical proficiency and readiness, allowing commanders to validate that crews are prepared to surge at a moment’s notice while maintaining confidence in their ability to operate across multiple warfare areas.

SMWDC is launching the Surface Warfare Combat Training Continuum (SWCTC) as a method to measure warfighting proficiency. How is the rollout of SWCTC progressing, and how will SWCTC scores have a real impact on SWO assignments?

The rollout of SWCTC is progressing steadily across the Surface Force. All cruisers and destroyers (CRUDES) TAOs are executing SWCTC with plans to expand to CRUDES warfare coordinators Q1 CY26, then SSDS (excluding CVNs) and both LCS variants by end of CY26. The SWCTC Level of Knowledge (LOK) test bank expanded from Surface Warfare, Antisubmarine Warfare, and Air Missile Defense to now include Amphibious Warfare, Ballistic Missile Defense, Mine Warfare, and Electronic Warfare. SWCTC scores provide commanders with objective data reflecting the cumulative tactical (maritime warfare) proficiency scores of individuals at the unit level to help inform unit employment and tactical decisions.

How do superior levels of tactical skill and contributions to warfighting development get rewarded in career progression for WTIs and SWOs more generally?

From a career perspective, becoming a Warfare Tactics Instructor (WTI) is a clear force multiplier. It begins with a 16-week, high-intensity course of instruction that provides a level of technical depth and tactical mastery that simply is not realized anywhere else in the Surface Navy. In 2025, we produced 158 WTIs, which represents a direct and immediate increase in the lethality of the Fleet.

The real transformation, however, happens during the 18-to-24-month production tour. During this time, these officers are not just maintaining their skills—they are defining the edge. They are the ones leading SWATT exercises, driving tactical experiments, and authoring the very tactics, techniques, and procedures our forward-deployed warfighters rely on. During this production tour, WTIs really become and practice the WTI core attributes of warrior, thinker, teacher.

By the time a WTI reaches career milestones like Department Head or Command, their tactical proficiency is significantly higher than non-WTI peers. That edge shows in their performance and their continued career progression. Today, we have 250 WTIs serving at sea, synchronizing our functional areas and ensuring that when our Surface Navy fights, we do so with lethal tactics.

There are many unmanned systems currently in development, which can offer new capabilities and pose new threats to the U.S. surface fleet. How is SMWDC informing the development of unmanned capabilities, while also better preparing the fleet to guard against these threats?

SMWDC informs the development of unmanned systems and prepares the fleet to counter emerging threats by identifying tactical gaps and testing solutions in realistic scenarios. Through the Surface Force Readiness Group (SURFRG) cycle, our Warfare Tactics Instructors analyze current fleet capabilities, evaluate new concepts, and develop actionable recommendations. In 2025, our talented team identified 28 critical tactical gaps and produced 46 proposed solutions, which are prioritized by the Surface Force Commander for investment by the resource sponsor and then vetted through experimentation before integration into doctrine.

This approach allows us to shape the development of unmanned capabilities while simultaneously ensuring that Sailors and ships are trained and equipped to counter potential threats. By integrating lessons learned into advanced tactical training and ongoing operations, SMWDC ensures the Surface Force remains adaptable, lethal, and ready to operate against both manned and unmanned threats in complex environments.

SMWDC has also worked with PERS 41 to ensure WTIs are part of the Surface Development Group (SURFDEVGRU), as well as the newly formed Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadrons (USVRONs) to work on the advancement of these capabilities and concepts of operation and employment.

What are the lessons from the recent Surface Requirements Group (SURFRG) cycle and how are WTIs shaping the capability requirements process?

Lessons from the recent Surface Requirements Group (SURFRG) cycle emphasize accelerating the delivery of warfighting capability to the Fleet and continuing to amplify the Surface Fleet’s voice on tactical priorities. To achieve this, the process has been adapted by shortening the gap-definition phase for a faster transition to solutions, and by integrating the Naval Rapid Capabilities Office (NRCO) to assess promising technologies intra-cycle. This agile forum prioritizes solutions that incorporate robotic, autonomous, and AI-enabled systems, directly supporting the Department of War’s acquisition reforms by fostering collaboration between warfighters, industry, and the acquisition community, while keeping the fleet’s voice central to the process. WTIs continue to gather direct feedback from forward-deployed Sailors and engage senior leadership to refine tactical priorities.

Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) are fundamental to this evolution, shaping the requirements process at every stage. Within SURFRG, WTIs lead the Tactical Gaps Working Group, analyze operational data to identify critical warfighting gaps, and then evaluate the tactical relevance of proposed solutions. This direct involvement ensures new capabilities are not just technologically advanced, but are also grounded in real-world fleet needs.

Rear Adm. T. J. Zerr is Commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center. Zerr’s sea tours include USS Princeton (CG 59), USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), USS Decatur (DDG 73), USS Nimitz (CVN 68), and USS Kidd (DDG 100). He later served as Deputy Commander and Commander of Destroyer Squadron 21. Ashore, he served as Executive Assistant to the Deputy of Naval Reactors at the Washington Navy Yard; Director of Defense Policy and Strategy on the National Security Council at the White House; Branch Head for Policy, Doctrine, and Advanced Concepts (N5) at Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) Headquarters; Commander’s Action Group Director for Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet; Deputy Commander of SMWDC; and Chief of Staff, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2020) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires its MK 45 5-inch gun during a live fire exercise during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)