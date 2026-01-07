Preparing for the Future Fight: A Blended Career Path for Surface Warfare Officers

SWO Specialization Week

By Scott Mobley

Specialization debates are hardly new to the U.S. Navy or the Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) community. Rapid technological change over the past two centuries repeatedly propelled demands for specialization, drawing naval officers toward narrow fields of technical mastery and mechanistic views of warfare. At the same time, the growing complexity and scope of warfare required naval leaders to master the Art of War—harnessing technology, doctrine, and decision-making with an emphasis on the human elements of warfare. Two threads of professional culture arose, one centered narrowly on technology and specialized expertise, and the other focused upon understanding warfare broadly as a fundamentally human endeavor. Often these cultures—techno-centric and human-centric—competed against one another, producing uneven outcomes.1 However, the Navy also achieved notable success by blending and balancing the two cultures in the form of “generalist” commanders at the unit, force, and fleet level.

As they weigh future career paths, today’s surface warfare officers should inform their preferences and policy decisions with a critical understanding of past specialization debates, guided by several key questions:

What is a “generalist” commander? How has this concept evolved over time and what do these changes reveal about shifts in professional culture?

What is the art of war and why should today’s SWO leaders embrace it?

Why did the Navy adopt technical specialization in the past? How did specialization shape the service, and what are its implications for the SWO community today?

How have cultural tensions between technical specialization and the demands for generalist commanders affected the naval profession?

It is useful to explore these questions from a historical perspective, connect the Navy’s past experience to the present-day SWO debate, and ultimately propose a blended career path, incorporating the best aspects of technical specialization and generalist command.

What is a “Generalist”?

In 2021, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) surveyed members of the SWO community as part of a study on ways to improve the surface warfare officer career path. The survey results suggest that SWOs favor specialized career tracks over a generalist model by a margin of four to one—a strong demand signal, to be sure.2 However, the survey offers a narrow definition of “generalist” that does not align with a historical understanding of the U.S. Navy’s use of the term.

Choosing the SWO career path is itself a form of specialization. Accordingly, the GAO report defines the concepts of Specialist and Generalist within this narrow context. A “specialized” SWO typically serves within a single department throughout their career (Operations, Combat Systems, or Engineering) or in a single ship type. By contrast, a SWO generalist rotates across multiple departments and ship types.3

Traditionally, however, the term Generalist carried a broader meaning. During much of the 20th century, the concept of “generalist” described an officer with wide experience serving in a variety of roles ashore and afloat, often transcending a single platform type to include tours in surface ships, submarines, and/or aviation. Yet identifying as a generalist involved more than diverse assignments, it required an ability to weave technological and human elements together into coherent action.

In short, the naval generalist was—and should remain—not merely a technical expert with some experience beyond their specialization, but a leader who understands and practices the art of war at its highest level. As naval historian Mark Hagerott observes, “there was in the past, and will be in the future, an urgent need for those officers who can synthesize the many facets of sea power into a coherent whole.”4 Hagerott labels such officers “generalists and integrators,” capable of seeing beyond individual systems and specializations to grasp the larger strategic and operational picture.5

What is the Art of War?

At its core, the art of war frames how human agency shapes conflict. Wars unfold amid uncertainty, chance, fear, and material constraints. To navigate these conditions and prevail, combat commanders must exercise situational awareness, adaptive thinking, and judgment, while forging trust, teamwork, and esprit among those they lead. Commanders must also anticipate the dynamic and often obscure nature of enemy thought and action, while seeking to gain and retain the initiative.

Carl von Clausewitz placed human elements at the center of his theory of war, emphasizing the essential role of “moral factors” in war. For Clausewitz, war was not a technical problem, but a clash of opposing wills, shaped by passion, chance, and intellect. Recent scholarship amplifies this interpretation, arguing that the human elements constitute the timeless nature of war, even as advancing technology, new methods, and shifting cultures may evolve its character.6

Yet modern militaries—and the U.S. Navy in particular—today struggle to sustain focus on the human dimension. As technological complexity increases, institutional focus and professional culture gravitate toward material solutions, quantitative metrics, and technical mastery. In the process, the moral and psychological components of warfare often become marginalized. “Will and morale now represent critical aspects of warfare,” military scholar Byran Terrazas argues, “that the U.S. military has neglected in favor of material factors.”7 This tendency reflects not a rejection of the art of war, but a gradual obscuring of its human elements by the promise of seeming technical certainty.

Writing more than century ago, naval strategist Alfred Thayer Mahan warned against such trends. For Mahan, the art of war was grounded in “the mental and moral processes which determine action.”8 War, Mahan insisted, could not be reduced to mechanical processes or “made a rule of thumb”—attempting to do so would invite disaster by failing to account for the friction and unpredictability of human conflict.9 Mahan argued that the effective employment of navies required not merely wielding ships and weapons, but officers capable of understanding, synthesizing, and harnessing the diverse elements of sea power in pursuit of national goals.

This emphasis on synthesis lies at the heart of the naval art of war. Sea power does not reflect a single capability, but a complex amalgam of platforms, personnel, leadership, logistics, information, political and economic context, and culture. 19th-century naval reformers recognized a need for officers to cultivate their ability to integrate the elements of sea power through deliberate study, reflection, and practice. They believed that the art of war was best understood through engagement with the history and theory of conflict, reinforced whenever possible by practical experience through wargames, fleet exercises, and actual combat. As Captain Henry Clay Taylor observed in 1896, such activities are “calculated to bring into play the military qualities of the mind” that cannot be developed through technical training alone.10

It was precisely for this reason that Stephen Luce founded the Naval War College in 1884. Luce sought to institutionalize the study of the art of war, providing naval officers with the intellectual tools necessary to think and act critically in matters of strategy, operations, and command. After a rocky start, the College found its footing during the 1890s. However, interest plateaued during the first decade of the twentieth century as officers increasingly pursued technical education and specialized expertise. This shift did not eliminate the need for understanding the art of war—but it did complicate the Navy’s efforts to foster such understanding, setting the stage for enduring tensions between the need for human-centric integrators and technology-centric specialists within the U.S. naval profession.

“A house divided against itself”: U.S. Navy Specialization, 1842-1917

As the Naval War College sought to inculcate naval officers with the art of war, debates over specialization fragmented the U.S. naval profession. During the latter decades of the nineteenth century, two distinct lines of specialization drove this trend: deck officers and steam engineers.

Since the Navy’s inception, deck officers had formed the Navy’s “line” corps, dominating service leadership and embodying what it meant to be a naval professional. During the age of sail, officers of the line commanded all warship functions: operations, seamanship, navigation, gunnery, and propulsion (in the form of sail-handling). As David Kohnen has noted, these “salt horse” line officers valued action and practical experience over formal schooling.11

However, shortly after 1800, steam engines began to supplement and eventually supplant sails as the motive force for ships. Recognizing a growing need for specialists to operate the new propulsion systems, the U.S. Navy established a Corps of Steam Engineers in 1842, with its own rank structure and specialized educational requirements. This action served to realign shipboard authority and fracture officer identity in ways that many deck officers viewed as detrimental. With engineers playing an increasingly critical role in ship operations and forming a distinct core of specialists separate from the line, discord arose between the two corps.

During the 1870s, rivalry between line and engineer officers erupted into a bitter fight that went far beyond their technical roles—it became a struggle over identity and influence within a Navy in transition. As steam power displaced sail, engineers demanded rank and authority equal to the line corps, while line officers fought to preserve their primacy even as they themselves pressed to master emerging technologies like electricity and metallurgy. One official dubbed the quarrel a clash of “warring creeds,” underscoring its cultural depth.12

This line-engineer feud endured for three decades, fracturing the service and undermining both administration and operational effectiveness. One engineer officer described an atmosphere of “rivalry, jealousy, and strife for preferment.”13 War College founder Stephen Luce repined, “It is like the house divided against itself, or an organism carrying within itself the seeds of its own destruction.”14 At its core, the conflict reflected the Navy’s challenge to reconcile a culture of technical specialization to the wider needs of naval command. The “line-staff conflicts,” recounts historian Donald Chisholm, “were really battles over how professional ‘naval officer’ would be defined. The definition that prevailed would determine the place of specialization in a naval environment of increasing institutional and technological complexity.”15

By the late 1890s, the line-engineer fissure became so acute that civilian leadership intervened. Acting on recommendations from a personnel board chaired by Assistant Secretary of the Navy Theodore Roosevelt, Congress mandated in 1899 that the two corps unify into a single body. Accordingly, the Navy’s steam engineers became line officers, and all junior officers within the amalgamated corps were now required to perform both deck and engineering duties. Although amalgamation ultimately succeeded, it took nearly two decades of continuing debate and adjustment to strike an effective balance between deck and engineering expertise within the unified corps.16

One important consequence of the line-engineer merger was a surge of younger officers seeking to develop their technological knowledge and skills. When the Navy opened a new School of Marine Engineering at Annapolis in 1909, some 20 percent of the amalgamated line corps applied for its inaugural graduate program.17 Consequently, Luce expressed concerns that the push to recreate line officers as “fighting engineers” was in fact creating a new body of stove-piped engineering specialists, untutored in the art of war. Faced with declining enrollment trends at the Naval War College, he lamented “the majority of our young officers prefer the mechanical arts to the military arts.”18 While acknowledging that the Navy was making “ample provision for specialization,” Luce cautioned that they needed to be balanced with measures for developing the capacity of naval leaders to practice the art of war.19 Despite Luce’s warnings, line corps enrollment at the Naval War College continued to lag, even as interest in advanced engineering education remained strong.20

Great Power War and its Aftermath

The Navy’s uneven performance in the First World War validated many of Luce’s concerns. As it entered the conflict, the service possessed a growing cadre of technical experts, yet it lacked sufficient depth in understanding and practicing the art of war. Navy leaders and planners struggled with a host of issues: deployment planning; complex logistics and sealift; training bottlenecks, adapting to new technologies; command, control, and coordination (at the intra-service, joint, and combined levels), alliance management, industrial mobilization; and civil-military relations, among others.

In sum, the Navy failed to balance its drive for technical specialization with a coherent grasp of warfighting. This neglect left too many of its officers unprepared to address the complex elements of great power conflict, expansive multi-theater operations, and coalition warfare. As B.J. Armstrong observed, “some senior leaders didn’t discover the study of strategy until they had to do it.”21

Recognizing these deficiencies, in 1919 Navy leadership convened a board to examine officer education and career development. The three members—Captains Dudley Knox and Ernest J. King, and Commander William S. Pye—brought to bear their extensive wartime experience on fleet and theater staffs.22 In its final report, the board affirmed the need for technical specialization to accommodate rapidly advancing technologies that were already transforming naval warfare—most notably aircraft and submarines. However, the report also argued that such specialization must not come at the expense of developing capacities for integrating the technical and human aspects of conflict. Too often, officers attained senior rank without a full grasp of the complexities of modern naval warfare, leaving them poorly equipped to command in combat.

In response, the board recommended a blended, generalist career path, combining specialization “in at least one branch of the profession” with an advanced, progressive education in fleet operations, strategy, logistics, and international relations.23 It further proposed that officers complete advanced courses at the Naval War College before promotion to senior grades, ensuring their development as sea power integrators alongside technical expertise and practical experience. Working with the Navy’s technical experts and “salt horse” officers, these integrators would craft holistic solutions under wartime conditions of uncertainty, friction, and chance.

The Rise and Decline of the Generalist Naval Officer

The Knox–King–Pye Board’s recommendations reshaped the Navy’s approach to officer development. By adopting much of the board’s prescription, the service produced a generation of innovators and integrators—leaders who combined technical specialization with a deep understanding of strategy, policy, operations, logistics, and the human elements of warfare. Figures such as Chester Nimitz, Raymond Spruance, and William Halsey exemplified this fusion, practicing the art of war with remarkable success during World War II. Their ability to orchestrate complex campaigns across multiple theaters reflected the efficacy of the ‘blended’ career model, an outcome affirmed by Trent Hone’s analysis in Learning War, which shows how collaborative learning, experimentation, and diverse experience across systems and platforms were essential for operational success.24 And countering the historically divisive tendencies wrought by unmitigated specialization, the blended model fostered a more unified professional identity, bridging the technological and human elements of sea power to strengthen the Navy’s leadership culture.

Although the Knox–King–Pye system endured into the 1950s, it gradually declined after World War II. Several factors drove this erosion: an enlarged postwar officer corps overwhelmed the Navy’s educational institutions; a growing faith in technological solutions; the growing influence of specialized platform-specific communities in the form of aviation, submarine, and surface; Congressional mandates prioritizing “jointness” over unified service identity, and persistent cultural biases against formal education in the art of war.25 Cold War pressures amplified these trends, as rapid technological innovation and budget priorities favored hardware over human capital, reinforcing preferences that privileged advanced technology over strategic and operational insight. These developments diluted the integrative vision championed by Knox, King, and Pye, leaving the Navy increasingly fragmented along lines framed by platforms, technology, budgetary imperatives, and joint priorities. “As specialized platform and technical communities carved up the Navy’s officer corps,” Hagerott recounts, “the larger organizational value attached to integration was gradually discounted.”26

Blending Specialization with the Art of War

As with the Navy’s past reckonings with specialization, the current SWO debate ultimately turns on balance. Specialization delivers indispensable depth for warfighting—technical mastery, effective systems problem-solving, and deep expertise in rapidly-evolving technologies and domains of warfare. Yet specialization also introduces detriments: fragmented professional identity, siloed and sub-optimized thinking, and potentially a diminished focus on developing commanders with mastery in the art of war.

The traditional generalist model—rooted in integrative command—offers a counterweight. It cultivates breadth: the capacity to forge technology and human agency into decisive action. This approach fosters adaptability and unity of effort—qualities central to success in great‑power contests marked by multi-domain complexity. However, a generalist without sufficient grounding in the Navy’s technology and systems, and platforms would be unprepared to effectively command modern ships, forces, and fleets in combat. In sum, professional breadth unbalanced by technical depth is a brittle quality.

The Navy’s historical experience suggests that officer specialization is critically important but in itself insufficient. SWOs must also understand and harness the art of war—adaptive judgment, strategic sensibility, and the human elements of leadership. Overvaluing specialization risks dividing the SWO community—and indeed the wider Navy—into “warring creeds.” Underinvesting in the art of war risks leaving the fleet technologically sharp yet operationally blunt.

The challenge, then, is to produce SWO officers with technical expertise and warfighting command competencies aligned with Mark Hagerott’s call for “generalists and integrators.” Accordingly, the SWO community might consider these specific measures as it forges new career paths for the 21st century:

Pair technical mastery with integrative skills : Couple specialization with measures to broaden understanding and practice of the art of war. This would include mandatory Naval War College education, reinforced by iterative fleet-based training, problem-solving case studies, and intensive wargaming, similar to the interwar system that prepared the U.S. naval leaders of WWII.

Align incentives : Shape the performance evaluation system, promotion, and detailing to recognize and reward officers who demonstrate both technical ability and competence in the art of war.

Cross‑pollinate tours: Require at least one tour outside a specialist track to build breadth and strengthen ship team cohesion (e.g., Engineering or Combat Systems specialization plus an Operations tour). The “non-specialty” tour(s) could take place at the division officer or department head level.

Technological prowess hones the Navy’s combat edge. Combat leaders well-anchored in the art of war can make it victorious. The SWO community needs both.

Captain Scott Mobley, USN (Ret.) commanded the USS Boone (FFG-28) and USS Camden (AOE-2). He also served as reactor officer in the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75). After retiring from the Navy, he authored Progressives in Navy Blue: Maritime Strategy, American Empire, and the Transformation of U.S. Naval Identity, 1873–1898 (Naval Institute Press, 2018). He earned an M.A. in national security affairs from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Ph.D. in history from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he currently teaches in the Political Science Department.

References

[1] Scott Mobley, Progressives in Navy Blue: Maritime Strategy, American Empire, and the Transformation of U.S. Naval Identity, 1873-1898 (Annapolis, Maryland: Naval Institute Press, 2018), 10, 266-267.

[2] Cary Russell, Navy Readiness: Actions Needed to Evaluate and Improve Surface Warfare Officer Career Path (Washington, D.C.: Government Accountability Office, 2021), 126.

[3] Ibid., Highlights.

[4] Mark Hagerott, “Commanding Minds: Naval Leadership in the Age of AI,” U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings 151, no. 12/1,474 (December 2025), https://www.usni.org/magazines/proceedings/2025/december/commanding-minds-naval-leadership-age-ai.

[5] Ibid.

[6] For a vibrant ongoing discussion comparing the nature of war to its character, see: Gerard Roncolato, “The Character of War Is Constantly Changing,” U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings 148, no. 4/1431 (May 2022), https://www.usni.org/magazines/proceedings/2022/may/character-war-constantly-changing; F Hoffman, “Will War’s Nature Change in the Seventh Military Revolution?,” Parameters 47, no. 4 (November 2017): 19–31; and Christopher Mewett, “Understanding War’s Enduring Nature Alongside Its Changing Character,” War on the Rocks, January 21, 2014, https://warontherocks.com/2014/01/understanding-wars-enduring-nature-alongside-its-changing-character/.

[7] Bryan Terrazas, “The Human Element: The Other Half of Warfare,” The Strategy Bridge, June 2, 2022, https://thestrategybridge.org/the-bridge/2022/6/2/the-human-element-the-other-half-of-warfare.

[8] Alfred T. Mahan, “The Naval War College,” The North American Review, July 1912, 72.

[9] Alfred Thayer Mahan, “The Practical Character of the Naval War College,” U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings 19, no. 2/66 (April 1893), https://www.usni.org/magazines/proceedings/1893/april/practical-character-naval-war-college.

[10] Henry C. Taylor, “The Study of War,” The North American Review, February 1896, 181.

[11] David Kohnen, “Charting a New Course: The Knox-Pye-King Board and Naval Professional Education, 1919–23,” Naval War College Review 71, no. 3 (May 2018), 2.

[12] William G. McAdoo, “Reorganization of the Personnel of the Navy,” The North American Review, October 1894, 457.

[13] Frank M. Bennett, The Steam Navy of the United States: A History of the Growth of the Steam Vessel of War in the U.S. Navy, and of the Naval Engineer Corps (Pittsburgh: W.T. Nicholson, 1896), 604.

[14] Stephen B. Luce, “Annual Address,” U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings 14, no. 1/44 (January 1888), https://www.usni.org/magazines/proceedings/1888/january/annual-address.

[15]. Donald Chisholm, Waiting for Dead Men’s Shoes: Origins and Development of the U.S. Navy’s Officer Personnel System, 1793-1941 (Stanford, CA: Stanford University Press, 2001), 419.

[16]. The 1899 merger quelled the worst friction between the two specialist groups, but it did not end debate. Some officers in both corps initially resisted the change, and critics questioned whether former deck officers could safely manage increasingly complex propulsion plants compared to professionally trained engineers. For years, discussions continued over the proper mix and depth of engineering and deck expertise required for effective command. See Dana L. Mathes, “The Fight for the Soul of the U.S. Navy: Engineering the Officer Corps of the New Steel Navy, 1886-1916” (University of Texas at San Antonio, 2018), 143-161, 164-166.

[17] Stephen B. Luce, “On the Relations Between the U.S. Naval War College and the Line Officers of the U.S. Navy,” U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings 37, no. 3/139 (September 1911), https://www.usni.org/magazines/proceedings/1911/september/relations-between-us-naval-war-college-and-line-officers-us; U.S. Department of the Navy, Register of the Commissioned, Warrant, and Volunteer Officers of the Navy of the United States Including Officers of the Marine Corps and Others (Washington D.C.: Government Printing Office, 1910), 6-50.

[18] Luce, “Relations Between the U.S. Naval War College and the Line Officers.”

[19] Ibid.

[20]. The U.S. Navy line corps more than doubled between 1900 and 1917, growing from 882 officers to 2113. Naval War College enrollment, however, did not keep pace. From 1894 to 1897, more than 3% of active line officers enrolled annually. During the decade following the line-engineer merger, average enrollment dropped to 2% per year. Between 1911 (the year of Luce’s warning) through 1917, the rate declined further to about 1.5% annually. Register of the Commissioned, Warrant, and Volunteer Officers of the Navy, volumes 1894-1917; Naval War College, Register of Officers, 1884-1979 (Newport, RI: U.S. Naval War College, 1979).

[21] B.J. Armstrong, “A 96-Year Old Report Can Teach Us About Velocity in Naval Learning,” War on the Rocks, September 9, 2016, https://warontherocks.com/2016/09/a-96-year-old-report-can-teach-us-about-velocity-in-naval-learning/.

[22] Kohnen, “Charting a New Course,” 128-129.

[23] “Report And Recommendations Of A Board Appointed By The Bureau Of Navigation Regarding The Instruction And Training Of Line Officers,” U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings 46, no. 8/210 (August 1920), https://www.usni.org/magazines/proceedings/1920/august/report-and-recommendations-board-appointed-bureau-navigation.

[24] Trent Hone, Learning War: The Evolution of Fighting Doctrine in the U.S. Navy, 1898–1945, Illustrated edition (Annapolis, MD: Naval Institute Press, 2018), 323-330.

[25] In 1937 (before world war expansion kicked in) the U.S. Navy officer corps numbered 9,897 persons. In 1947, as postwar mobilization proceeded and before Cold War rearmament began, the officer corps numbered 58,689, down from a wartime peak approaching 324,000. See “US Navy Personnel Strength, 1775 to Present,” Naval History and Heritage Command, July 27, 2020, http://public1.nhhcaws.local/research/library/online-reading-room/title-list-alphabetically/u/usn-personnel-strength.html. Multiple developments underpinned the Navy dropping the Knox-King-Pye prescription, as synthesized from Robert B. Kelly, “The Education Of The Line,” U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings 85, no. 12/682 (December 1959), https://www.usni.org/magazines/proceedings/1959/december/education-line; John T. Kuehn, “US Navy Cultural Transformations, 1945–2017,” in The Culture of Military Organizations, ed. Peter R. Mansoor and Williamson Murray (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2019), 356-357; Steve Wills, Strategy Shelved: The Collapse of Cold War Naval Strategic Planning (Annapolis, MD: Naval Institute Press, 2021); 4-8; Scott Mobley, “How to Rebalance the Navy’s Strategic Culture,” U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings 148, no. 11/1437 (November 2022), https://www.usni.org/magazines/proceedings/2022/november/how-rebalance-navys-strategic-culture.

[26] Hagerott, “Commanding Minds.”

Featured Image: U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 26, 2024) A U.S. Navy surface warfare officer takes bearing while standing watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)