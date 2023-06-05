Pitch Your Capability Topic Week Kicks Off on CIMSEC

By Dmitry Filipoff

This week CIMSEC will be running articles submitted in response to our call for articles on pitching novel capability ideas.

The technological landscape is offering more opportunity than ever before to innovate with disruptive new capabilities. As legacy systems wane in relevance, militaries must rigorously explore the art of the possible when it comes to developing new, game-changing tools. As new systems are developed and fielded, wide-ranging changes in the character of war may follow, with geopolitical advantage accruing to the states best positioned to leverage new forms of warfighting.

Below are the articles and authors being featured in this series, which may be updated with further submissions as Pitch Your Capability week unfolds.

“Procuring Modular Containerships for Flexible and Affordable Capability,” by Tyler Totten

“When the Balloon Goes Up: Naval Mesh Networking with Stratospheric Balloons,” by Mark Howard

Dmitry Filipoff is CIMSEC’s Director of Online Content. Contact him at Content@cimsec.org.

Featured Image: A U.S. Navy X-47B unmanned combat air system demonstrator aircraft prepares to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Nov. 10, 2013, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kris Lindstrom/Released)